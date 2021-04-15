IMAGEENS : Raises 1.2Mn Seed Financing Round to Launch Its First Two Products

ArtFun+, AI and predictive biomarker software for cardiology

LABEL, algorithmic solution for automatic classification and enhancement of medical imaging data

IMAGEENS, a Paris-based medical Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup developing software solutions for the analysis of medical images, has secured 1.2Mn€ in seed financing. The round was led by Anaxago, with a participation from BADGE (Business Angels des Grandes Ecoles), COALESCENCE, and existing IMAGEENS investors.

IMAGEENS' software solutions allow radiologists, cardiologists and vascular surgeons to make personalized decisions and to better assess the cardiovascular risk of their patients, thanks to highly accurate medical imaging data.

The funding will allow IMAGEENS to accelerate the development and commercialization of ArtFun+, an artificial intelligence software and its prognostic biomarkers for cardiovascular imaging, and LABEL, an algorithmic solution for the automatic classification and valorization of medical imaging data. It will also allow to strengthen its team with key R&D talents and build its commercial team to scale the deployment of its software solutions.

"We are delighted to have been able to quickly complete this round table in collaboration with ANAXAGO. We will be able to announce the launch of several strategic projects as well as key hires in the coming months, which will be the cornerstones of IMAGEENS' development over the next few years," said Robert Baldwin, CEO of IMAGEENS.

ArtFun+ stems from the US National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) which studied the prognostic power of imaging biomarkers on a multi-ethnic cohort of 3675 patients across the United States. In the study, the imaging biomarkers of ArtFun+ were shown to be highly predictive of death and hard cardiovascular for patients between 45 and 84 years old. Beyond the MESA trial, the imaging biomarkers of ArtFun+ were studied in 77 scientific publications and used in 31 leading clinical centers around the globe.

Today, IMAGEENS is in the process of obtaining FDA and CE-clearance for ArtFun+ in routine cardiovascular care to complement to cardiac MRI exams with cardiovascular risk biomarkers enabling improved follow-up and surgical decisions in ischemic cardiopathies, acute coronary syndrome, and aortic aneurysms.

Since late 2020, IMAGEENS has also developed a complementary business to its diagnostic solutions, by helping Europe’s largest medical data warehouses improve the quality of their medical data and use it for R&D and AI-training purposes. By working with leading medical institutions such as the AP-HP in Paris, IMAGEENS has developed a comprehensive set of image classification algorithms that automatically create metadata allowing the data warehouses to get a detailed understanding of the databases’ content, and the ability to precisely query the medical data to setup cohorts for R&D and AI-training projects.

ABOUT IMAGEENS

Founded in 2017, IMAGEENS develops software solutions for doctors to leverage the full potential of advanced medical imaging data. IMAGEENS commercializes two products: ArtFun+, an innovative software to calculate vascular stiffness and flow imaging biomarkers that are predictive of patients’ long-term risk of death and hard cardiovascular events, and LABEL, a set of image classification algorithms that enable large medical data warehouses to precisely query and create data cohorts for R&D and AI-training projects.

ABOUT ANAXAGO

Created in 2012, the Anaxago group is the first 100% digital private neo-bank, accessible to the greatest number of people, combining impact and performance. With more than 100,000 members, 250 companies and real estate projects financed since its creation and more than 250 million euros collected, Anaxago stands out for the selectivity and the support of the investment projects proposed on its platform. Anaxago is an independent group, majority owned by its founders, and currently has 40 employees. The investment in IMAGEENS was led by Alex Heraud and Gaston Vasseur. Anaxago counsels: M Guilain Hippolyte, Reed Smith LLP.

ABOUT BADGE

Created in 2004 Les Business Angels des Grandes Ecoles is one of the largest networks of Business Angels in France. The mission is to support the development of emerging innovative projects with high growth potential. Since 2005 BADGE has financed 188 projects with 38 M€, having generated a total financing of more than 100 M€.

ABOUT COALESCENCE

Coalescence is a network of Business Angels sharing the same values; they wish to promote the growth of young innovative projects. Beyond finance the members of Coalescence bring kind support with their various professional background.

