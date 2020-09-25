Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF Executive Board Approves Augmentation of Colombia's Flexible Credit Line HTML File

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
IMF Executive Board Approves Augmentation of Colombia's Flexible Credit Line

September 25, 2020

  • The IMF Executive Board approved Colombia's request for an SDR 4.4174 billion augmentation of access under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) arrangement. The total amount now available under the line stands at SDR 12.267 billion (about USD 17.2 billion).
  • The augmentation was approved in light of Colombia's continued qualification with very strong institutional policy frameworks, track record of economic performance and policy implementation, and against a backdrop of higher external risks and a larger than expected adverse impact from COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The FCL is designed to address both actual and potential balance of payment pressures and help boost market confidence. Combined with the comfortable level of international reserves that Colombia has, the FCL provides added insurance against downside risks.

Washington, DC: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a request by the Colombian authorities to increase access under its current Flexible Credit Line (FCL) arrangement to SDR 12.267 billion (about USD 17.2 billion), equivalent to 600 percent of quota. This represents an SDR 4.4174 billion increase (about USD 6.2 billion) in relation to the two-year arrangement that was approved on May 1, 2020. The credit line approved in May had kept access unchanged relative to the previous FCL arrangement approved in 2018.

The FCL was established on March 24, 2009 as part of a major reform of the Fund's lending framework (see Press Release No. 09/85). The FCL is designed for crisis prevention purposes as it provides the flexibility to draw on the credit line at any time. Disbursements are not phased nor tied to compliance with policy targets as in regular IMF-supported programs. This large, upfront access with no ongoing conditions is justified by the very strong policy fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks and sustained track records of countries that qualify for the FCL, which gives confidence that their economic policies will remain strong.

Following the Executive Board's discussion on Colombia, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

'Colombia's very strong policy frameworks-anchored by a flexible exchange rate, a credible inflation targeting-regime, effective financial sector supervision and regulation, and a structural fiscal rule- continue to serve the country well and have allowed the authorities to deliver a coordinated and timely response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Colombia's economy was hit harder by the pandemic than anticipated at the time of the approval of the current Flexible Credit Line (FCL) arrangement in May and is now expected to experience its largest recession on record this year. The authorities' early response and continuing actions -including the temporary suspension of the fiscal rule to raise health spending, as well as to assist vulnerable households and businesses-are welcome and supporting the economy through the recession.

'The larger-than-anticipated deterioration in the macroeconomic and fiscal situation due to the pandemic has resulted in larger balance of payments (BOP) needs than envisaged in May. Moreover, external risks are higher and remain sharply skewed to the downside amid an exceptionally weak external environment that raises Colombia's vulnerability to still lower commodity prices, additional financial market volatility, and a further deterioration of the Venezuelan crisis. The augmentation of access under the current FCL arrangement will help Colombia manage heightened external risks, protect ongoing efforts to effectively respond to the pandemic, continue to integrate migrants from Venezuela, foster inclusive growth, and reduce external vulnerabilities. Higher access under the arrangement should also boost market confidence, and combined with comfortable international reserves, provide adequate insurance against downside risks.

'The FCL instrument is flexible to address both actual BOP needs that have emerged and to adequately insure against potential BOP needs given higher external risks for Colombia. In this context, the authorities have expressed their intention to partially draw on the arrangement for budget support to help Colombia effectively respond to the pandemic. The authorities' have also stated their intention to treat the bulk of the FCL arrangement as precautionary and remain committed to a gradual exit strategy from the instrument as exceptional global risks clearly recede.'

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Maria Candia

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 18:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pStrategic Plan - Project Implementation Update, Year 4 Half Year 2
PU
03:45pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Expanded Flexible Credit Line Will Help Colombia Cope with COVID-19
PU
03:40pCanadian dollar sees biggest weekly drop in five months as economic risk climbs
RE
03:40pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR EASTERN DI : Multinational Industrial Engineering Company to Pay $22 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations of Evading Customs Duties
PU
03:35pFAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week
RE
03:31pDollar resumes its rally, showing strongest week since early April
RE
03:30pCFTC Staff Extends Relief from Certain Reporting Obligations under the Ownership and Control Reports Final Rule
PU
03:30pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Extension of conditional time-limited no-action relief from filing certain infromation for ownership and control reports required by Parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations
PU
03:26pInterview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "freedom fighter"
RE
03:23pDetails on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group