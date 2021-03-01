Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMF Executive Board Approves a 36-month US.778 Billion Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Costa Rica and Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation HTML File

03/01/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IMF Executive Board Approves a 36-month US$1.778 Billion Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Costa Rica and Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation

March 1, 2021

  • The IMF Executive Board approved today a 36-month US$1.778 billion arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to help support Costa Rica's recovery and stabilize its economy.
  • The home-grown program supported by the IMF focuses on implementing equitable fiscal reforms to ensure debt sustainability, while protecting the most vulnerable.
  • Looking ahead, the government's reform agenda is designed to help promote inclusive and sustainable growth, including through innovative digitalization, climate-change mitigation and resilience building.

Washington, DC: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 36-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Costa Rica, with access equivalent to SDR 1.23749 billion (335 percent of quota, equivalent to US$1.778 billion). The Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement equivalent to US$296.5 million. The EFF arrangement follows Fund emergency support to Costa Rica in April 2020 (100 percent of quota, equivalent to US$521.7 million). The arrangement is expected to catalyze additional bilateral and multilateral financial support.

The Executive Board also concluded the 2021 Article IV consultation [1] with Costa Rica on the same day.

Costa Rica has made important strides in recent years in its fiscal and structural reform agenda as part of the OECD accession process. However, the pandemic has hit the economy hard and exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities, undermining the expected yields from the ambitious fiscal reform launched in late 2018 and generating a sizable financing gap. While the authorities' prompt response and well-established universal healthcare system have helped avoid a deeper crisis, the recovery is expected to be protracted, with the Costa Rican economy projected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2021. Moreover, risks to the outlook remain elevated given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

In addition to supporting the recovery, the IMF-supported program aims at securing macroeconomic stability and advancing the authorities' home-grown reform agenda. The authorities' policy efforts under the program will be anchored by three key pillars: (i) gradually implementing equitable fiscal reforms to ensure debt sustainability, while protecting the most vulnerable ; (ii) maintaining monetary and financial stability, while continuing to strengthen the central bank's operational autonomy and governance and addressing structural financial vulnerabilities; and (iii) advancing key structural reforms to promote inclusive, green, and sustainable growth.

Following the Executive Board discussion on Costa Rica, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director, and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

'The Costa Rican authorities have responded promptly to the COVID-19 shock, helping avoid a deeper crisis. However, the socio-economic impact of the pandemic has been sizable, weakening its fiscal position and generating a large financing gap.

'Against this backdrop, the IMF's Extended Fund Facility will support the authorities' home-grown program aimed at securing macroeconomic stability, supporting a gradual recovery, and advancing the reform agenda.

'Building on a broad-based dialogue and the 2018 fiscal reform, the authorities are committed to achieving a primary surplus by 2023 to place debt on a downward path, while continuing to secure adequate pandemic-related spending for 2021 and critical social and capital spending over the medium term to support growth. Continued strengthening of social assistance programs and implementation of the reforms envisaged under the ambitious Public Employment Bill will also be critical to improve the equity and efficiency of government spending. Other fiscal structural reforms will support the authorities' fiscal strategy and mitigate fiscal risks.

'The monetary policy stance remains appropriately accommodative, while other monetary and financial sector measures have been transparent and well-targeted, providing timely support. Going forward, greater development of the foreign exchange market will support effective risk management and increased intermediation in local currency, while stepped-up monitoring and supervision will help ensure adequate bank capitalization.

'Implementation of the authorities' ambitious macro‑structural agenda, including by promoting innovation and digitalization and fostering greater female labor force participation, will help lift potential growth, address inequality, and deliver broad-based improvements in living standards that benefit all Costa Ricans.

'Costa Rica's pioneer role in tackling climate change remains a key pillar of the authorities' macro-structural agenda. Ongoing efforts on climate change mitigation and adaptation can generate important opportunities for new jobs as well as sustainable and inclusive growth.'


[1] Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board.

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Maria Candia

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:56:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCHINA REINSURANCE  : Proxy form of holders of h shares for the first extraordinary general meeting of 2021 to be held on 20 april 2021
PU
05:59pBANCO SANTANDER BRASIL S A  : 03/01/2021 - Composition of the Company's Sustainability Committee
PU
05:58pINTEL  : AI chip firm Wave Computing emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
05:58pMAXIM POWER CORP.  : Announces the Receipt of the Second Line Loss Proceedings Payment
AQ
05:57pUNITI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pIMF Executive Board Approves a 36-month US.778 Billion Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Costa Rica and Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation HTML File
PU
05:56pKen Kladouris Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary in the Wealth Management Industry
PR
05:56pMore Than $1.5 Million in Micro-Grants Aids Colorado Governments
BU
05:55pNike's North American head steps down after report reveals ties to resale business
RE
05:55pSINOPHARM  : Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ