IMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation with Malaysia

|
Malaysia: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2016-25
|
Nominal GDP (2019): US$364.7 billion
|
|
Population (2019): 32.5 million
|
GDP per capita (2019, current prices): US$11,213
|
|
Poverty rate (2019, national poverty line): 5.6 percent
|
Unemployment rate (2019): 3.3 percent
|
|
Adult literacy rate (2018): 95.9 percent
|
Main goods exports (share in total, 2019, preliminary): electrical & electronics (37.8 percent), commodities (14.7 percent), and petroleum products (7.2 percent).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Est.
|
Proj.
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Real GDP (percent change)
|
4.4
|
5.8
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
-6.0
|
6.5
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
Total domestic demand 1/
|
4.8
|
6.6
|
4.7
|
3.9
|
-4.7
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
Private consumption
|
5.9
|
6.9
|
8.0
|
7.6
|
-5.1
|
4.8
|
6.5
|
7.9
|
6.9
|
7.0
|
Public consumption
|
1.1
|
5.7
|
3.2
|
2.0
|
11.6
|
-2.3
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
Private investment
|
4.5
|
9.0
|
4.3
|
1.6
|
-7.3
|
7.0
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
Public gross fixed capital formation
|
-1.0
|
0.3
|
-5.0
|
-10.9
|
-29.9
|
9.2
|
1.6
|
-1.6
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
Net exports (contribution to growth, percentage points)
|
0.0
|
-0.3
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
-1.6
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
Saving and investment (in percent of GDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross domestic investment
|
26.0
|
25.5
|
23.9
|
21.0
|
21.5
|
23.8
|
22.6
|
22.4
|
22.3
|
22.2
|
Gross national saving
|
28.4
|
28.3
|
26.1
|
24.4
|
25.1
|
26.8
|
25.6
|
25.2
|
25.1
|
24.9
|
Fiscal sector (in percent of GDP) 2/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal government overall balance
|
-3.1
|
-2.9
|
-3.7
|
-3.4
|
-6.0
|
-5.4
|
-4.6
|
-4.3
|
-4.2
|
-4.2
|
Revenue
|
17.0
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
17.5
|
15.8
|
15.2
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
Expenditure and net lending
|
20.1
|
19.0
|
19.8
|
18.5
|
21.8
|
20.6
|
20.1
|
19.9
|
19.8
|
19.7
|
Tax refunds (Arrears) 3/
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal government non-oil primary balance
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
-5.3
|
-6.7
|
-7.0
|
-5.4
|
-4.9
|
-4.6
|
-4.4
|
-4.2
|
Consolidated public sector overall balance 4/
|
-5.0
|
-3.6
|
-2.9
|
-3.6
|
-7.3
|
-8.0
|
-6.5
|
-5.8
|
-5.6
|
-5.5
|
General government debt 4/
|
55.8
|
54.4
|
55.7
|
57.2
|
65.8
|
66.4
|
66.9
|
66.7
|
66.6
|
66.5
|
Of which: federal government debt
|
51.9
|
50.0
|
51.2
|
52.5
|
61.1
|
61.8
|
62.2
|
62.0
|
61.9
|
61.8
|
Inflation and unemployment (annual average, in percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CPI inflation
|
2.1
|
3.7
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
-1.1
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
CPI inflation (excluding food and energy)
|
2.6
|
1.6
|
0.4
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
1.7
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
Unemployment rate
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
4.5
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
Macrofinancial variables (end of period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broad money (percentage change) 5/
|
2.7
|
4.8
|
7.7
|
2.7
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
7.5
|
Credit to private sector (percentage change) 5/
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
8.3
|
5.0
|
4.0
|
8.3
|
7.3
|
7.8
|
7.6
|
8.3
|
Credit-to-GDP ratio (in percent) 6/ 7/
|
131.9
|
126.6
|
130.1
|
130.8
|
142.8
|
142.7
|
142.7
|
142.7
|
142.7
|
143.9
|
Overnight policy rate (in percent)
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
3.25
|
3.00
|
1.75
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Three-month interbank rate (in percent)
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Nonfinancial corporate sector debt (in percent of GDP) 8/
|
108.0
|
101.5
|
102.7
|
99.4
|
109.0
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Nonfinancial corporate sector debt issuance (in percent of GDP)
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Household debt (in percent of GDP) 8/
|
86.5
|
82.6
|
82.0
|
82.9
|
87.5
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Household financial assets (in percent of GDP) 8/
|
178.6
|
176.4
|
175.7
|
179.2
|
190.0
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
House prices (percentage change)
|
7.1
|
6.5
|
3.3
|
1.5
|
2.2
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Exchange rates (period average)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malaysian ringgit/U.S. dollar
|
4.15
|
4.30
|
4.04
|
4.14
|
4.18
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Real effective exchange rate (percentage change)
|
-3.4
|
-1.6
|
4.1
|
-1.4
|
-2.0
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Balance of payments (in billions of U.S. dollars) 6/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current account balance
|
7.2
|
8.9
|
8.0
|
12.3
|
12.6
|
11.5
|
12.2
|
12.8
|
13.5
|
14.0
|
(In percent of GDP)
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
2.2
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
Goods balance
|
24.6
|
27.2
|
28.4
|
29.8
|
32.4
|
37.0
|
34.0
|
32.5
|
32.5
|
32.8
|
Services balance
|
-4.6
|
-5.3
|
-4.3
|
-2.6
|
-11.5
|
-15.2
|
-6.9
|
-5.5
|
-5.0
|
-5.9
|
Income balance
|
-12.8
|
-13.0
|
-16.1
|
-14.9
|
-8.4
|
-10.3
|
-14.9
|
-14.3
|
-14.0
|
-12.9
|
Capital and financial account balance
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
2.8
|
-8.1
|
-11.9
|
-9.8
|
-10.1
|
-14.0
|
-9.9
|
-12.1
|
Of which: Direct investment
|
3.3
|
3.8
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
-0.5
|
4.9
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
Errors and omissions
|
-5.8
|
-4.0
|
-8.9
|
-2.2
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Overall balance
|
1.4
|
3.8
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.8
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
-1.2
|
3.7
|
1.9
|
Gross official reserves (US$ billions) 6/ 9/
|
94.5
|
102.4
|
101.4
|
103.6
|
107.6
|
108.1
|
110.2
|
108.9
|
112.6
|
114.5
|
(In months of following year's imports of goods and nonfactor services)
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
6.7
|
6.5
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
4.6
|
(In percent of short-term debt by original maturity)
|
112.2
|
117.8
|
103.5
|
108.3
|
109.5
|
111.0
|
118.4
|
131.4
|
145.8
|
156.5
|
(In percent of short-term debt by remaining maturity)
|
83.2
|
93.7
|
84.7
|
86.9
|
87.5
|
88.0
|
92.7
|
98.7
|
105.0
|
111.0
|
Total external debt (in billions of U.S. dollars) 6/ 9/
|
203.8
|
218.8
|
223.3
|
231.1
|
237.9
|
243.4
|
241.6
|
241.2
|
238.4
|
245.8
|
(In percent of GDP)
|
67.7
|
68.6
|
62.3
|
63.4
|
69.3
|
63.8
|
58.7
|
54.0
|
49.6
|
47.6
|
Of which: short-term (in percent of total, original maturity)
|
41.3
|
39.7
|
43.9
|
41.4
|
40.8
|
40.0
|
38.5
|
34.4
|
32.4
|
29.8
|
short-term (in percent of total, remaining maturity)
|
55.7
|
50.0
|
53.6
|
51.6
|
51.1
|
50.4
|
49.2
|
45.8
|
45.0
|
42.0
|
Debt service ratio 6/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In percent of exports of goods and services) 10/
|
23.4
|
14.0
|
10.6
|
11.0
|
13.7
|
12.5
|
11.2
|
10.8
|
11.0
|
10.8
|
(In percent of exports of goods and nonfactor services)
|
24.8
|
14.8
|
11.2
|
11.7
|
14.5
|
13.2
|
11.8
|
11.4
|
11.6
|
11.4
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal GDP (in billions of ringgit)
|
1,250
|
1,372
|
1,447
|
1,511
|
1,439
|
1,561
|
1,674
|
1,804
|
1,940
|
2,085
|
Sources: Data provided by the authorities; CEIC Data Co. Ltd.; World Bank; UNESCO; and IMF, Integrated Monetary Database and staff estimates.
|
1/ Based on data provided by the authorities except for 2015 data which is estimated using splicing methodology by IMF.
|
2/ Cash basis. The authorities plan to adopt accrual basis by 2021. For 2019, overall and primary balance includes the payment of outstanding tax refund (arrears) amounting to
RM37 billion.
|
3/ Tax refunds in 2019 are allocated for payment of outstanding tax refunds.
|
4/ Consolidated public sector includes general government and nonfinancial public enterprises (NFPEs). General government includes federal government, state and local governments, and statutory bodies.
|
5/ Based on data provided by the authorities, but follows compilation methodology used in IMF's Integrated Monetary Database. Credit to private sector in 2018 onwards includes data for a newly licensed commercial bank from April 2018. The impact of this bank is excluded in the calculation of credit gap.
|
6/ IMF staff estimates. U.S. dollar values are estimated using official data published in national currency.
|
7/ Based on a broader measure of liquidity. Credit gap is estimated on quarterly data from 2000, using one-sided Hodrick-Prescott filter with a large parameter.
|
8/ Revisions in historical data reflect the change in base year for nominal GDP (from 2010=100 to 2015=100).
|
9/ The decrease in short-term debt by remaining maturity in 2017 was partly due to the implementation of an improved data compilation system that corrected previous overestimation.
|
10/ Includes receipts under the primary income account.