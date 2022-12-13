IMF, Ghana reach staff-level deal on $3 billion, 3-year loan package

Ghana approached the IMF in July to ask for help after economic hardship spurred widespread street protests.

The West African gold, oil and cocoa-producer is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation, with high inflation and debt despite efforts to address the situation.

"The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth," the IMF statement said.

The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana's partners and creditors, it added.

Reuters reported exclusively on Friday that Ghana and the Fund were expected to reach a staff level agreement.

Ghana's government began restructuring its domestic debt last week by rolling out a plan to swap $10.5 billion in local bonds for new ones.

It has not yet laid out a strategy for its foreign debt, including $13 billion of Eurobonds that have traded at deeply distressed levels of below 50 cents on the dollar for months. Sources said that was the final hurdle to clinching a deal with the IMF.

Ghana's sovereign dollar bonds rallied on the news with the 2027 bond making the largest gains, adding as much as 1.2 cents in the dollar to trade at 37.66 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

The cedi, which had lost almost 50% of its value against the dollar this year, strengthened more than 4% against the dollar following the announcement to hit 11 to the dollar, its strongest level since mid-October.

The central bank also announced an easing of regulations for banks that participate fully in the voluntary domestic debt exchange, but it is unclear what proportion of domestic debt holders will take part.

The stock of public debt exceeds total GDP and interest payments are absorbing between 70% and 100% of government revenues, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said last week.

"Sufficient assurances and progress on this [debt restructuring] front will be needed before the proposed Fund-supported program can be presented to the IMF Executive Board for approval," the Fund said.

Reducing inflation, enhancing resilience to external shocks, and improving market confidence are also priorities, it said.

Ghana has been struggling to curb inflation and strengthen its plummeting currency. Aggressive reforms, including government spending cuts and several central bank lending rate hikes, have provided little respite.

