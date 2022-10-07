IMF: Ghana talks constructive, more work needed on debt analysis

ACCRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
said on Friday that talks with Ghana's government about a
potential loan programme had been constructive but that more
work was needed on a debt-sustainability analysis.
Ghana approached the IMF for financial support in July as
foreign investors dumped its debt and as street protests broke
out over rocketing prices.
A team from the Fund arrived days later to begin talks on a
support programme and reforms to restore macroeconomic stability
and debt sustainability in the gold, oil and cocoa-producing
nation.
Discussions resumed on Sept. 26 with a mission that ended on
Friday.
The IMF said in a statement that its staff would now return
to Washington for further technical work including assessing
Ghana's debt sustainability.
"The discussions with the authorities will also continue in
the weeks ahead. ... We reaffirm our commitment to support Ghana
in these challenging times," the fund added.
Ghanaian policymakers have taken steps to address the
economy's rapid deterioration, including cutting spending and
implementing aggressive interest rate hikes.
The central bank raised its main lending rate
by a further 250 basis points to a five-year high of 24.5% on
Thursday, saying inflation and risks remained high.
The cedi currency is down around 40% against the dollar this
year although its slide has slowed, aided by the
disbursement of a $750 million loan from Afreximbank and the
signing of a syndicated cocoa loan of $1.13 billion.
Inflation, however, climbed to a 21-year peak of 33.9% in
August.
Net foreign reserves have dwindled to $2.7 billion in
September from $6.1 billion in January.
Ghana's finance minister last week said negotiations with
the IMF would be fast-tracked.
(Reporting by Cooper Inveen, Sofia Christensen and Anait
Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning and Hugh Lawson)