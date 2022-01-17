Log in
IMF: Global shipping costs are easing but pressures remain

01/17/2022 | 11:35pm EST
  • Pressures are easing after many pandemic-related factors caused shipping costs to increase significantly over the past year.
  • Strong goods demand is diminishing after the traditional peak shipping season, which is typically from August to October, causing shipping rates to decrease.
  • Returning to pre-pandemic shipping rates will require greater investment in infrastructure, digitalization in the freight industry, and implementation of trade facilitation measures.

Shipping costs soared over the past year as consumers unleashed pent-up savings to buy new merchandise while the pandemic continued to snarl the world's supply chains. Container rates have more than quadrupled since the start of the pandemic, with some of the biggest gains concentrated in the first three quarters of last year.

Lockdowns, labor shortages, and strains on logistics networks led to shipping-cost increases and significantly lengthened delivery times, though those pressures are easing. Our Chart of the Week shows how global container rates began to pull back from their record in September and have since declined by 16 percent, mostly due to falling rates for trans-Pacific eastbound routes, the main sea link from China to the United States.

The state of global shipping rates, which have fallen from their September peak.

The drop indicates that strong goods demand is diminishing after the traditional peak shipping season, which is typically from August to October. In addition, the US recently ordered some ports to expand operating hours and boost efficiency to reduce congestion and ease supply bottlenecks.

Source: World Economic Forum, Parisa Kamali, Economist in the External Policy Division, IMF

