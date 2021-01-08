IMF International Monetary Fund : Concludes Steps to Maintain its Lending Capacity

January 8, 2021

Washington, DC: With the support by creditors for a doubling of the IMF's New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB) and a new round of new bilateral borrowing agreements (BBAs), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained its lending capacity at around US$1 trillion for the coming years. This is of particular importance in the context of increased demand for IMF resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing heightened risks.

Since the membership's endorsement in 2019 of a package on IMF resources and governance reform,the IMF has worked closely with its creditor members.

The IMF's New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB), the second line of defense after quota resources, have been strengthened. In January 2020, the Executive Board approved a NAB reform that included a doubling of the size of the NAB and setting a new NAB period through 2025. Creditors have since provided the necessary consents and this reform took effect as targeted on January 1, 2021. Following the effectiveness of the reform, 38 NAB participants contribute an aggregate amount of SDR 361 billion (USD 521 billion) to the Fund's resource envelope (Table 1).

In addition, work proceeded to maintain access to bilateral borrowing agreements (BBAs) as the third line of defense. On March 30, 2020, the Executive Board approved a framework for a new round of bilateral borrowing, to succeed agreements in place through end-2020. Within this framework, a new set of agreements beyond 2020 (2020 BBAs) have been introduced to replace the 2016 BBAs, which expired at end-2020. New bilateral borrowing agreements with 37 creditors for a total of SDR 128 billion (USD 185 billion) have become effective (Table 2). Agreements with a few other prospective 2020 BBA creditors are on track to become effective in the period ahead. The 2020 BBAs have an initial term of three years through end-2023 and may be extended for one further year.

Information on NAB credit amounts and bilateral borrowing agreements is available at respective country pages and through the IMF Financial Data Query Tool at the IMF website. The latest amounts will be reflected in the next reporting period.

Table 1. New Arrangements to Borrow: Amounts by Creditor Participant Amount (in SDR billion) Current Participants 360.80 Australia 4.44 Austria 3.64 Banco Central de Chile 1.38 Banco de Portugal 1.57 Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas 0.68 Bank of Israel 0.68 Belgium 7.99 Brazil 8.88 Canada 7.75 China 31.72 Cyprus 0.68 Danmarks Nationalbank 3.26 Deutsche Bundesbank 25.78 Finland 2.27 France 18.96 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 0.68 India 8.88 Italy 13.80 Japan 67.02 Korea 6.69 Kuwait 0.34 Luxembourg 0.99 Malaysia 0.68 Mexico 5.08 National Bank of Poland 2.57 Netherlands 9.19 New Zealand 0.68 Norway 3.93 Russian Federation 8.88 Saudi Arabia 11.31 Singapore 1.30 South Africa 0.68 Spain 6.81 Sveriges Riksbank 4.51 Swiss National Bank 11.08 Thailand 0.68 United Kingdom 18.96 United States 56.40 Prospective Participants 3.60 Greece 1.68 Ireland 1.92

Table 2. 2020 Bilateral Borrowing Agreements: Amounts by Creditor 1/ Member (Creditor) Currency of commitment Amount (in billions of currency) Australia LINK SDR 1.99 Austria (Oesterreichische Nationalbank) LINK EUR 2.64 Belgium (National Bank of Belgium) LINK EUR 4.30 Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil) LINK USD 3.90 Brunei Darussalam LINK USD 0.13 Canada LINK SDR 3.53 Chile (Central Bank of Chile) LINK SDR 0.27 China (People's Bank of China) LINK USD 21.22 Czech Republic (Czech National Bank) LINK EUR 0.65 Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank) LINK EUR 2.28 Estonia (Eesti Pank) LINK EUR 0.16 Finland (Bank of Finland) LINK EUR 1.62 France LINK EUR 13.53 Germany (Deutsche Bundesbank) LINK EUR 17.88 India (Reserve Bank of India) 2/ LINK USD 3.90 Italy (Bank of Italy) LINK EUR 10.12 Japan LINK USD 25.85 Korea LINK USD 6.46 Lithuania (Bank of Lithuania) LINK EUR 0.30 Luxembourg LINK EUR 0.89 Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) LINK USD 0.43 Malta (Central Bank of Malta) 2/ LINK EUR 0.11 Mexico (Banco de Mexico) LINK USD 4.31 Netherlands (De Nederlandsche Bank NV) LINK EUR 5.86 New Zealand LINK USD 0.43 Norway (Norges Bank) LINK SDR 2.59 Peru (Central Reserve Bank of Peru) LINK SDR 0.47 Poland (Narodowy Bank Polski) LINK EUR 2.70 Russia (Central Bank of the Russian Federation) LINK USD 3.90 Saudi Arabia LINK USD 6.46 Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore) LINK USD 1.72 Slovak Republic LINK EUR 0.67 Slovenia (Bank of Slovenia) LINK EUR 0.39 South Africa (South African Reserve Bank) LINK USD 0.86 Spain 2/ LINK EUR 6.40 Sweden (Sveriges Riksbank) LINK SDR 3.19 Switzerland (Swiss National Bank) LINK CHF 3.66 Thailand (Bank of Thailand) LINK USD 1.72 Turkey (Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) LINK USD 2.15 United Kingdom LINK SDR 3.95 1/ Where individual creditors consent to publication of their signed 2020 BBA, the text of the agreement is also being made available. 2/ Agreements pending completion of procedures needed for their effectiveness. Agreements with two additional creditors are not included in the table pending completion of domestic approvals.