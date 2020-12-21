IMF International Monetary Fund : New IMF Infrastructure Governance Portal

As the latest Fiscal Monitor highlights, public investment has a critical role to play in facilitating a strong economic recovery. At the same time, good infrastructure governance is essential to make the most out of such investment. IMF analysis in the recently released book, Well Spent: How Strong Infrastructure Governance Can End Waste in Public Investment , shows that, on average, countries lose over one-third of the potential benefits of infrastructure investment due to inefficiencies, and that strong infrastructure governance can reduce more than half of these inefficiencies.

The new IMF portal shows you how the IMF supports its member countries in strengthening infrastructure governance. This support includes the Fund's assessment tools such as the Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) and the Public-Private Partnership Fiscal Risk Assessment Model (PFRAM), along with publications and seminars.

The portal includes the following sections:

PIMA is a comprehensive framework to assess infrastructure governance practices for countries at all levels of economic development. This section helps you understand the PIMA framework, including its scoring methodologies, assessment process, and its outputs and benefits.

The PFRAM is an analytical tool to assess the potential fiscal costs and risks arising from Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. This section offers resources that help you learn about PFRAM as well as a range of IMF publications related to PPPs and fiscal risks.

Each country page offers an overview of the IMF's engagement with the country, related publications, and -- when its PIMA report is published -- interactive charts that help you identify the strengths and weaknesses of the country's infrastructure governance practices against its peers.

Each regional page also provides interactive charts that allow you to compare the strength of the region's infrastructure governance against other regions and income groups.

This section offers an easy to navigate central repository of IMF publications and seminars on infrastructure governance. Users can browse through and learn more about infrastructure governance.

This section provides two types of forum to promote discussions on infrastructure governance: the Open Forum and the Regional Community of Practice. On the Open Forum, anyone can share their ideas and ask questions. The Regional Community of Practice is reserved for IMF staff and designated government officials in a particular region to facilitate close interactions among the Community's members.

Please visit and explore this new portal.

[1] Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF.

Note: The posts on the IMF PFM Blog should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the IMF or IMF policy.