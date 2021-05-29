IMF International Monetary Fund : The Future of China's Bond Market

Note to Readers

This is an excerpt from The Future of China's Bond Market, edited by Alfred Schipke, Markus Rodlauer, and ZHANG Longmei.

China's bond market is destined to play an increasingly important role, both at home and abroad. And the inclusion of the country's bonds in global indices will be a milestone for its financial market integration, bringing big opportunities as well as challenges for policymakers and investors alike. This calls for a good understanding of China's bond market structure, its unique characteristics, and areas where reforms are needed.

This volume comprehensively analyzes the different segments of China's bond market, from sovereign, policy bank, and credit bonds, to the rapidly growing local government bond market. It also covers bond futures, green bonds, and asset-backed securities, as well as China's offshore market, which has played a major role in onshore market development.

Authors from academia, the Chinese authorities, the private sector, and the IMF combine rigorous analysis with institutional details to present comprehensive review of China's bond market.

The Future of China's Bond Market

Pub. Date: February 2019

