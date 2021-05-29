Log in
News: Latest News
IMF International Monetary Fund : The Future of China's Bond Market

05/29/2021 | 06:50am EDT
EXCERPT

The Future

of China's

Bond Market

EDITED BY

Alfred Schipke

Markus Rodlauer

ZHANG Longmei

I N T E R N A T I O N A L M O N E T A R Y F U N D

E X C E R P T

THE FUTURE OF CHINA'S BOND MARKET

EDITED BY

Alfred Schipke, Markus Rodlauer,

and ZHANG Longmei

Note to Readers

This is an excerpt from The Future of China's Bond Market, edited by Alfred Schipke, Markus Rodlauer, and ZHANG Longmei.

China's bond market is destined to play an increasingly important role, both at home and abroad. And the inclusion of the country's bonds in global indices will be a milestone for its financial market integration, bringing big opportunities as well as challenges for policymakers and investors alike. This calls for a good understanding of China's bond market structure, its unique characteristics, and areas where reforms are needed.

This volume comprehensively analyzes the different segments of China's bond market, from sovereign, policy bank, and credit bonds, to the rapidly growing local government bond market. It also covers bond futures, green bonds, and asset-backed securities, as well as China's offshore market, which has played a major role in onshore market development.

Authors from academia, the Chinese authorities, the private sector, and the IMF combine rigorous analysis with institutional details to present comprehensive review of China's bond market.

This excerpt is taken from uncorrected page proofs. Please check quotations and attributions against the published volume.

The Future of China's Bond Market

Edited by Alfred Schipke, Markus Rodlauer, and ZHANG Longmei ISBN: 978-148437-214-2

Pub. Date: February 2019

Formats: Digital; Paperback, 6×9 in

Price: $40.00

For additional information on this book, please contact:

International Monetary Fund, IMF Publications

P.O. Box 92780, Washington, DC 20090, U.S.A.

Tel: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

Email: publications@​imf​.org

www.bookstore.imf.org

© 2019 International Monetary Fund

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
