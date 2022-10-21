IMF, Malawi reach staff deal on $88 mln emergency financing

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The International
Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had reached a staff-level
agreement with Malawi for up to $88.3 million in emergency
financing, as the southern African country struggles with acute
forex shortages.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Malawi, which has
been experiencing chaotic queues at fuel stations that are
running dry due to a lack of foreign currency to make payments,
was set to be the first African country to receive special IMF
financing to deal with the global inflation crisis.
The IMF said the money would help Malawi address urgent
balance of payments needs, and support economic adjustment and
structural reforms.
Ukraine received $1.3 billion under the same new
program, known as the "Food Shock Window," earlier this month.
"Malawi's request will be discussed by the IMF's
Executive Board as soon as possible," the Fund said, adding that
Malawi needed to have started a credible debt restructuring
process prior to the board's consideration.
