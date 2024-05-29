By Jiahui Huang

China's economic outlook seems brighter after a strong first-quarter performance and recent policy stimulus, the International Monetary Fund said as it raised growth forecasts for the country.

The IMF said on Wednesday that it now projects 2024 gross domestic product growth at 5%, up from its prior forecast of 4.6% made in April. That puts the organization's estimate in line with the official China GDP growth target of around 5%.

The organization also raised China's GDP growth forecast for next year by 0.4 percentage points to 4.5%.

China's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024, according to official data, faster than most economists had expected.

Though the growth outlook is rosier, the IMF warned that risks remain. Core inflation is expected to rise but may remain low as output is still below potential, it said.

Concerns about deflation have been a pain point for the Chinese economy as it struggles with low consumer confidence and weak demand. The prolonged slump of the property sector also continues to drag on the economy.

"Risks are tilted to the downside, including from greater- or longer-than-expected property sector adjustment and increasing fragmentation pressures," Gita Gopinath, IMF first deputy managing director, said in the statement.

China's top policymakers have recently rolled out fresh, more aggressive measures to help revive the property sector, centered on clearing excess housing inventory. The moves have so far boosted market sentiment toward the sector, but doubts about the efficacy of the measures persist.

