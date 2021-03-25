Log in
IMF Raises South Korea's 2021 Growth Forecast

03/25/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun

The International Monetary Fund has raised its 2021 growth forecast for South Korea, confirming that Asia's fourth-largest economy remains on track for a solid recovery from the pandemic.

The IMF forecasts South Korea's economy to expand 3.6% this year, compared with its January projection of 3.1% growth, according to a statement released early Friday. The IMF estimates the country's inflation at 1.2% in 2021.

South Korea's economy has weathered the pandemic comparatively well on a rebound in exports and investment, as well as the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the IMF said.

The IMF also attributed its upgraded outlook to the Korean government's planned extra budget spending for 2021 as part of a fresh coronavirus relief package for the country.

South Korea's legislature approved a supplementary budget of 14.9 trillion won ($13.12 billion) on Thursday after marginally trimming the initial bill.

Despite its upbeat outlook, the IMF said uncertainty remains high as a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and slower vaccine rollouts could pose a downside risk to the economy.

South Korea's pandemic-hit economy shrank 1.0% in 2020.

The country's government expects the economy to grow 3.2% in 2021, while the central bank forecasts 3.0% growth.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 1714ET

