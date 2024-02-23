IMF'S GOPINATH ON ARGENTINA:CONSISTENT AND WELL-COMMUNICATED MONETARY AND FX POLICY WILL BE NECESSARY TO CONTINUE TO BRING DOWN INFLATION DURABLY, REBUILD RESERVES, AND STRENGTHEN CREDIBILITY
