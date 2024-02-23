IMF'S GOPINATH ON ARGENTINA: RECOGNIZED THE IMPORTANT EFFORTS TO RESTORE MACROECONOMIC STABILITY THROUGH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A STRONG FISCAL ANCHOR
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|907.7 ARS
|+0.05%
|+0.98%
|-
|838.3 ARS
|0.00%
|+0.46%
|-
Argentina president to push bill penalizing cenbank financing of treasury
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET
Analysis-Seoul hopes Japan stock playbook can narrow 'Korea discount'
UK consumer morale falls unexpectedly in February, GfK survey shows
Chicago corn's race to $4 more significant than meets the eye -Braun
UK consumer morale falls unexpectedly in February, GfK survey shows
US corn, soy hit multi-year lows as South American supply fears wane
Nvidia identifies Huawei as top competitor for the first time in filing
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sells about $150 mln of his shares, SEC filing says
Italy's doValue posts 19 million-euro 2023 loss as bad loan sector suffers
TurboTax maker Intuit forecasts third-quarter revenue growth above estimates