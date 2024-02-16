IMF'S SALGADO: DESPITE WEAK GDP OUTTURN FOR 2ND HALF OF 2023 DRIVEN BY WEAK CONSUMPTION AND INVESTMENT, GROWTH IN 2023 AS A WHOLE REMAINS ROBUST THANKS TO STRONG NET EXPORTS
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will open marginally higher on Friday in the wake of a pullback on the dollar following disappointing U.S. retail sales and industrial output data.
