IMF SAYS IRAQ NEEDS TO INCREASE NON-OIL EXPORTS AND GOVERNMENT REVENUE, AND REDUCE THE ECONOMY’S VULNERABILITY TO OIL PRICE SHOCKS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|83.28 USD
|0.00%
|+2.87%
|-
|79.45 USD
|0.00%
|+3.85%
|-
|2,709 PTS
|+1.26%
|+1.83%
|-
China's embassy condemns Philippine envoy's remarks on South China Sea
Moscow says Russia, China agree that Russia must be present in Ukraine talks
Trump says Biden's border policies are a 'conspiracy to overthrow' the US
Ahead of UK budget, Hunt says forecasts 'have gone against us'
LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said there had been a deterioration in the economic forecasts on which he is basing the annual budget statement that he will give this week, and he played down speculation over big pre-election tax cuts.
Russian security forces battle militants in Ingushetia region, Russian media report
Norway's King Harald on his way home from Malaysia, media reports say
South Koreans bid farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao before her return to China
Larger declines in oil prices or extended OPEC+ cuts could weigh on Iraq's fiscal account, IMF says