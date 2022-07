July 9 (Reuters) -

* IMF SAYS CLOSELY MONITORING THE ONGOING DEVELOPMENTS IN SRI LANKA

* IMF-HOPE FOR RESOLUTION OF CURRENT SITUATION IN SRI LANKA THAT WILL ALLOW FOR RESUMPTION OF DIALOGUE ON IMF-SUPPORTED PROGRAM

* IMF-WE PLAN TO CONTINUE TECHNICAL DISCUSSIONS WITH MINISTRY OF FINANCE, CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

* IMF-DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT IMPACT OF ONGOING ECONOMIC CRISIS ON PEOPLE, REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SRI LANKA AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME