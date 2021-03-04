Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMF Staff Completes Virtual Mission to Zambia

03/04/2021 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 4, 2021

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a mission to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board.

  • Discussions covered recent economic developments, the near-term macroeconomic challenges, and policy options to return Zambia to a sustainable macroeconomic position over the medium-term.
  • Significant progress has been made and discussions are expected to continue in the next few weeks, following additional technical work on the appropriate policy package.
  • Key challenges remain, including implementing fiscal reforms to correct current large fiscal imbalances; increasing fiscal revenues to provide the needed fiscal space to achieve development objectives; bolstering governance and the efficiency of the use of public resources, including through debt and expenditure transparency; halting the incurrence of domestic arrears; and ensuring that the social protection scheme is fully funded with timely payments.

Washington, DC: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team led by David Robinson held virtual meetings during February 11-March 3 to discuss the Government of Zambia's request for support under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility. The discussions covered recent economic developments, the near-term macroeconomic challenges, and policy options to return Zambia to a sustainable macroeconomic position over the medium-term.

At the conclusion of the virtual discussions, Mr. Robinson issued the following statement:

'Macroeconomic and social outcomes deteriorated in 2020 as underlying macroeconomic imbalances were compounded by the COVID-19 shock. The economy is forecast to have contracted by 2.9 percent, while the exchange rate depreciated significantly, and inflation increased sharply. With a weak economy and increased spending-both on emergency COVID related needs as well as agricultural subsidies-the fiscal deficit widened further largely financed from domestic sources. The authorities chose not to adjust fuel prices or electricity tariffs in order to support the population and enterprises during the difficult economic downturn contributing to further increases in domestic arrears and adding to the burden on ZESCO, the state-owned electricity company. Zambia received support under the G20 Debt Service Standstill Initiative, which provides some debt relief in 2020 and the first half of 2021, but with debt already unsustainable prior to the COVID-19 shock, Zambia has sought a comprehensive debt treatment under the G-20 Common Framework.

'Broad agreement was reached on the nature and cause of the underlying macroeconomic imbalances. Resolving the macroeconomic challenges will require navigating the need to continue to support the population and the economy through the pandemic in a constrained fiscal environment, while setting the stage for a sustained recovery as the impact of COVID-19 eases and macroeconomic imbalances are resolved.

'The Economic Recovery Program lays out the government's broad policy directions and discussions sought to map that strategy into more detailed policy steps. Key challenges that need to be addressed include: detailing the fiscal reform agenda to achieve the large and sustained fiscal consolidation needed to correct current fiscal imbalances; securing increased fiscal revenues to provide the fiscal space for government to meet its development objectives; bolstering governance and the efficiency of the use of public resources, including through debt and expenditure transparency; halting the incurrence of domestic arrears (including on fuel and in the electricity sector); and ensuring that the social protection scheme is fully funded with timely payments to protect lower income groups. The recent sharp increase in copper prices should also provide additional resources to help smooth the adjustment. Significant progress has been made and discussions are expected to continue in the next few weeks, following additional technical work on the appropriate policy package.

'IMF staff held meetings with Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu, Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga, senior government and Bank of Zambia officials, members of the Budget and Public Accounts Committees of Parliament, and other stakeholders.

'Staff express their gratitude to the Zambian authorities for the constructive, determined and frank engagement.'

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Lucie Mboto Fouda

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 19:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on Thursday 25. March 2021
AQ
02:19pSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Annual report 2020 published
AQ
02:19pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
02:18pWEBINAR : Demystifying the Fintech Enablement Ecosystem
BU
02:18pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pION BEAM APPLICATIONS  : Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares
AQ
02:15pCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELETRICA PAULISTA S A  : ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)
PU
02:15pLSI Industries to Attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
GL
02:14pNETFLIX  : 'The Woman in the Window,' starring Amy Adams, coming to Netflix in May
AQ
02:14pBLUE MOON ZINC  : TSX Venture Exchange, Blue Moon, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ