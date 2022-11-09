Advanced search
IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

11/09/2022 | 04:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund provisionally agreed a $4.5 support programme for Bangladesh on Wednesday.

In statement the IMF said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached for a 42-month arrangement, including about $3.2 billion from its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus about $1.3 billion from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"The objectives of Bangladesh's new Fund-supported program are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable," the statement said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones)


© Reuters 2022
