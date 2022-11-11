Advanced search
IMF agrees deal with Mauritania worth around $83 million

11/11/2022 | 12:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings

DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it had provisionally agreed a financial support deal for Mauritania worth around $82.75 million.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
