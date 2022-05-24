IMF applauds Jordan's progress on economic reforms

* IMF executive board to consider fourth review next month
* Jordan seen getting $550 million in 2022 through programme
* Economic growth forecast for 2022 cut to 2.4% from 2.7%
AMMAN, May 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
said on Wednesday that Jordan has made strong progress on major
economic reforms to spur growth despite higher fuel and grain
prices resulting from the Ukraine conflict.
The IMF's executive board will meet at the end of June to
consider the fourth review of an original $1.3 billion Extended
Fund Facility programme begun in March 2020 and expanded several
times by at least $1 billion to help the country's recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain its macro-economic stability.
Ali Abbas, who headed an IMF mission that concluded a staff
agreement on the fourth review of the programme, said it is
recommended that Jordan receive an extra $165 million, raising
the funding disbursed this year to $550 million.
The IMF's executive board is likely to approve the
recommendation.
"We have been very encouraged with Jordan's performance both
on the quantitative side and the structural reform side. We
stand fully with Jordan as it embarks on its next phase," Abbas
said.
Jordan has met most of the fiscal and monetary targets since
the IMF programme began in March 2020, closing tax loopholes and
widening the tax base and maintaining healthy foreign currency
reserves that will help act as a buffer, he added.
An unprecedented clamp-down on tax evasion has pushed the
kingdom's domestic revenues beyond IMF targets for the first
time in many years.
"Jordan's reform momentum has been established. What is
needed is that it needs to be maintained and accelerated over
the coming years," Abbas said in a news briefing.
Jordan is expected to meet a 3.4% of GDP primary deficit
target this year, he added.
The IMF official said the oil importing country had
partially mitigated the impact of higher fuel and commodities
prices with long-term energy deals and a healthy stockpile of
wheat purchased before the Ukraine crisis.
Both a rebound in tourism, remittances and higher exports of
fertiliser also have helped cushion the economy.
Inflation was expected to rise to 3.8% this year, compared
to a previous forecast of 2.8%, Abbas said.
"Overall, Jordan has contained inflation much better than
other countries," he said.
The IMF has slightly downgraded its economic growth forecast
for Jordan this year to 2.4% from 2.7%. Higher growth is seen as
key to easing the country's high unemployment, which stands at
around 23%.
Growth should be in the "3%-4% range if the country wants to
uplift itself to a more prosperous position," Abbas said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Paul Simao)