Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal

06/22/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

DAKAR (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has completed a programme review enabling the immediate release of about $216 million to Senegal, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IMF board also increased total access under Senegal's 18-month credit facility to about $777 million from $650 million initially approved in June 2021, it said.

Senegalese authorities are taking temporary and targeted measures to support the most vulnerable and to stabilize food prices, while preserving debt sustainability, the IMF said.

"Performance under the program has been broadly satisfactory despite a challenging environment," said Kenji Okamura, IMF Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair.

"The Senegalese economy entered 2022 with strong growth momentum but the spillovers from the war in Ukraine are hampering this rebound."

Public debt is expected to reach 75% of GDP in 2022, the statement said.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTrump fundraiser Barrack loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges
RE
05:55pIMF says it will start talks with Tunisia over loan program
RE
05:54pNearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study
RE
05:53pIMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal
RE
05:45pHKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:45pHkma buys hk$8.58 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:43pCommunications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pUK proposes new trading system for developing countries
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 97.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
2Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive
5BASF SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS