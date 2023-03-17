IMF approves rule change that would allow Ukraine loan program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Friday approved rule changes that would allow the IMF to approve new loan programs for countries that face "exceptionally high uncertainty" -- a move that is expected to pave the way for a new Ukraine loan program.

The Fund said in a statement on Friday that the changes to its financing assurances policy would apply to countries experiencing "exogenous shocks that are beyond the control of country authorities and the reach of their economic policies." (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)