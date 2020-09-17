IMF assessing Argentina's currency restrictions - spokesman

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday it is evaluating Argentina's federal
budget proposal and enhanced foreign exchange controls as part
of its discussions over a new program for the South American
country.
The country's central bank further tightened currency
controls on Tuesday in a bid to protect its dwindling dollar
reserves, triggering a tumble in the black market peso.
"We are currently assessing these measures and will be
discussing them with the authorities in the context of our
ongoing dialogue," the IMF said through a spokesman.
The federal budget, also unveiled on Tuesday, aims for a
fiscal deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product in 2021 and an
ambitious economic rebound of 5.5%.
Late last month, the government officially requested a new
program with the IMF to replace the $57 billion one signed by
the previous government in 2018.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)