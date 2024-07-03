WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board had concluded a sixth and last review of Congo's loan program, allowing for an immediate disbursement of $224.7 million. (Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by David Ljunggren)
In his speech on Tuesday, the Fed chair managed to appease bond markets while helping US indices reach new records, ahead of the July 4 holiday.
