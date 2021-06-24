Log in
IMF board approves further $407 million disbursement for Kenya

06/24/2021 | 04:06am EDT
International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The board of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it allowed the immediate disbursement of a further $407 million to Kenya after completing its first reviews of two agreements approved in April.

"The Kenyan authorities continue to demonstrate strong commitment to their fiscal reform agenda during this unprecedented global shock," said Antoinette Sayeh, deputy managing director of the IMF.

She said Kenya's performance under the arrangements has been "broadly satisfactory" and "sets the basis for a return to durable and inclusive growth."

The board approved in April two new 38-month financing arrangements for Kenya valued at $2.34 billion.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS