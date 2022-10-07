Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF board approves review of Argentina's $44 billion loan program

10/07/2022 | 08:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the second review for Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility program, the lender said on Friday, noting the country's efforts to meet the established targets.

The approval allows for the issuance of $3.8 billion, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $17.5 billion.

"Decisive actions by the new economic team have been critical to stabilizing markets and rebuilding confidence," the IMF said in a statement.

Argentina, a major grains producer, struck a new IMF deal earlier this year to replace a failed program from 2018.

The new program came with economic targets, including rebuilding depleted international reserves and reducing a deep primary fiscal deficit to improve the country's finances.

"Relevant end-September quantitative program targets were met, including for net international reserves and monetary financing of the fiscal deficit," the IMF said.

Its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, added that the decision comes after Argentina's new economic team, named in July, had adopted "decisive corrective measures" that were starting "to restore confidence and policy credibility."

The South American country is still struggling with a high annual inflation rate, with forecasts that it will top 100% this year. But compliance with the agreed fiscal and monetary policies will allow Argentina to gradually reduce inflation, an IMF source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Through the implementation of lasting fiscal and monetary measures, the (exchange rate) gap and inflation can be reduced little by little," the source said, noting that the process would "take time."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Isabel Woodford, Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.54% 145.3546 Delayed Quote.26.24%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 149.18 Delayed Quote.44.99%
Latest news "Economy"
01:26aOAS chief faces probe over relationship with staffer
RE
01:24aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
01:20aFuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA
RE
12:54aRussia's RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea
RE
12:43aChina releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources
RE
12:34aUkraine’s media report massive explosion at the kerch bridge…
RE
12:33aRussia’s ria state agency reports fuel tank on fire at kerch bri…
RE
10/07U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
10/07Gray whale numbers along North America's west coast down nearly 40% since 2016
RE
10/07U.S. widens investment ban to China's BGI Genomics, drone maker DJI
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
2Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
3After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan..
4Cosan S A : Presentation - Acquisition of minority stake in Vale
5NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..

HOT NEWS