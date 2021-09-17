Log in
IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva's actions at World Bank -spokesman

09/17/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday.

Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China's ranking in a flagship report. She briefed the board on the issue early on Thursday.

"The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter," Rice told Reuters, adding, "As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board."

The results of the independent investigation, published on Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report.

Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF ethics committee would report to the executive board. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
