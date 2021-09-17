IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva's actions at World Bank -spokesman

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The executive board of the
International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report
prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief
Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World
Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday.
Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the
findings and interpretations" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16
of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank
officials pressured staff to boost China's ranking in a flagship
report. She briefed the board on the issue early on Thursday.
"The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter," Rice
told Reuters, adding, "As part of the regular procedure in such
matters, the ethics committee will report to the board."
The results of the independent investigation, published on
Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief
executive Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost
China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report.
Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF ethics
committee would report to the executive board.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)