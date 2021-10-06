IMF board to meet again on Georgieva review on Friday - source
10/06/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Friday after interviewing Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday over claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, a source familiar with the deliberations said.
An IMF spokesperson confirmed that the board met with Georgieva on Wednesday and said it would meet again soon as it continued to review the matter.