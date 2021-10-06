Log in
IMF board to meet again on Georgieva review on Friday - source

10/06/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Friday after interviewing Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday over claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, a source familiar with the deliberations said.

An IMF spokesperson confirmed that the board met with Georgieva on Wednesday and said it would meet again soon as it continued to review the matter.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)


© Reuters 2021
