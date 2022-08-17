IMF board to meet on Aug 29 to decide on Pakistan's tranche of $1.1 billion

The combined seventh and eighth reviews if approved will release more than $1.1 billion in critical funding for the country.

"The IMF Executive Board meeting for the combined seventh and eight reviews under the Extended Fund Facility has been set for August 29," Ruiz said in a message to Reuters.

With central bank reserves falling as low as $7.8 billion - hardly enough for more than a month of imports - Pakistan has been facing a balance of payment crisis.

The IMF money that has been suspended since early this year is crucial for Pakistan, and if it comes through it will also unlock other external finances.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that all the IMF's conditions have been met to be able to get the tranche, including arrangements for $4 billion in external support to bridge the finance gap.

"We have managed that money and conveyed it to the IMF," he told local TV on Monday.

The IMF board will also consider topping up $1 billion to the $6 billion rescue package signed in July 2019. Half of that money has already been disbursed to Pakistan.

High commodity prices have hit Pakistan hard. The current account deficit soared to more than $17 billion in the last financial year compared with less than $3 billion in the previous period.

Annual consumer price inflation reached 24.9% in

July, the highest in 14 years. [L1N2ZD0JZ]

