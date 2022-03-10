IMF chief Georgieva says Ukraine war to lower global growth forecast

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and
massive sanctions against Russia have triggered a contraction in
global trade, sending food and energy prices sharply higher,
which will force the International Monetary Fund to lower its
global growth forecast next month, IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.
The global lender had already lowered its economic forecasts
for the United States, China and the global economy in January,
citing risks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation,
supply disruptions and U.S. monetary tightening.
At the time, it projected global economic growth would reach
4.4% this year, a downgrade of 0.5 percentage points.
Georgieva told reporters the unprecedented sanctions imposed
on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine had caused an abrupt
contraction of the Russian economy and it faced a "deep
recession" this year. She said a default by Russia on its debt
was no longer seen as "improbable."
She gave no detailed forecast for Russia or the global
economy.
She said the IMF had no program or policy relations with
Russia at this point and its Moscow office was not operating.
Members have condemned the war, which Russia calls a special
military operation, but there has been no discussion about
ending Russia's membership in the global lender.
Georgieva added that it was "highly, highly, highly
improbable" that Russia would be able to find a central bank to
exchange its IMF Special Drawing Rights into currencies.
