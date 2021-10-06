Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief Georgieva says she was misled by law firm on World Bank probe

10/06/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Financing of African Economies summit in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the law firm WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions while serving as CEO of the World Bank, and assured her that her participation in its investigation was confidential.

In a detailed statement to the IMF executive board, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Georgieva rejected WilmerHale's conclusion that she and other senior World Bank officials pressured staff to alter data to benefit China and said she had been told she was not a subject of the investigation.

She denied that she pressured World Bank staff to take any actions to change China's ranking in the Doing Business 2018 report, and rejected any link between the ranking and a proposed World Bank capital increase.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pTwitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 billion
RE
05:53pGM aims to double revenues by 2030 as it drives to pass Tesla
RE
05:48pElliott pushes for sale of Healthcare Trust of America - Bloomberg News
RE
05:48pMoody's keeps Colombia credit rating, raises outlook to stable
RE
05:37pGM's ambitious agenda to show investors it can out-Tesla Tesla
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.20% to 88.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.34% to $1.1559 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.30% to $1.3586 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.04% to 111.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 1.11% to $0.249 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmaker..
2Stocks rebound on progress toward U.S. debt ceiling resolution
3Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
4Dow Jones Industrial Average : Oil retreats from multi-year highs after..
5Analyst recommendations: American Airlines, Biogen, Morgan Stanley, Rol..

HOT NEWS