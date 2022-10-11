IMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Central banks' fight
against inflation may take another two years to play out,
increasing unemployment and lowering living standards for many
in the world, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist
said on Tuesday.
In an interview with Reuters, IMF economic counselor
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said that broad "core" inflation
pressures beyond energy and food prices will take time to bring
down to central bank targets of about 2%.
"Our projection is that this will start coming down, but we
will not be back to central bank targets in 2023," Gourinchas
said of inflation. "We'll be closer to that in 2024."
In the meantime, unemployment will rise and living standards
for many in the world will likely deteriorate, and some will
find it difficult to find jobs, Gourinchas said.
The IMF earlier on Tuesday cut its
2023 growth forecasts
to weak levels that would "feel like a recession" for many
and warned that the risk of
disorderly financial markets
was rising. But it said policymakers should "stay the
course" to beat back inflationary expectations.
"We're still going to have inflation and the economy
will have started slowing and so people will feel that, you
know, it's not a pleasant place to be," Gourinchas said.
In the United States, the epicenter of the fight against
inflation, Gourinchas said that the IMF is projecting that the
unemployment rate will rise from an historic low level of 3.5%
to about 5.5% over the next two years as growth slows in 2023 to
a weak 1.0%.
That will result in more unemployed Americans and
difficulty in finding new jobs -- a marked shift from the
current overheated labor market where there are two job openings
for every unemployed worker, Gourinchas said.
But a two percentage point increase in the U.S.
unemployment rate would be "a fairly benign outcome" in exchange
for bringing inflation back to target, Gourinchas said, adding
that the U.S. economy remains fragile and a lot of factors could
tip it into a recession, including further energy price shocks
and financial market disruptions.
Gourinchas, a French-born University of California,
Berkeley, economist who joined the IMF in January, said it was
important for central banks to "front-load" their tightening of
monetary policy to "forcefully" fight inflation, which the Fed
and some other central banks have done.
But he did not rule out a potential easing of the
magnitude of further rate increases, noting that the Fed has
already raised rates by 3 percentage points and is aiming for
4.5 points.
"The question of how quickly it gets there is maybe less
relevant than the fact that it does get there and it sort of
moves monetary policy in sufficiently neutral or even
contractionary territory -- that it can bring this price
pressure down," Gourinchas added.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Andrea Ricci)