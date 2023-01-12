Advanced search
IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at 2.7%

01/12/2023 | 05:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz meets with representatives of international financial and economic organizations in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not expected to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that concerns about an oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
