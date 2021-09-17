Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief in spotlight after China rigging report

09/17/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva talks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang before a news conference following the

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's ethics committee and board need to look into a report alleging its chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to boost China's ranking in a flagship report while at the World Bank, a French finance ministry source said on Friday.

Georgieva has headed the IMF since 2019, during which it has seen its role ramped up, distributing around $650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights, its quasi-currency, as part of a drive to help combat the economic damage inflicted by COVID-19.

"It's a serious subject. The independent report is not a judgment and the IMF's ethics committee and board must study the report, listen to the managing director and present its conclusions," the finance ministry source said.

"It's on this basis that France will be able to fully evaluate the situation," the source said in reaction to the report, which was prepared by an outside law firm at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee.

Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" of the report, but it has hurt her reputation just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs.

The results of the independent investigation, published on Thursday, said World Bank leaders including then-chief executive Georgieva applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report.

At the time, the Washington-based multilateral lender was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

The World Bank said on Thursday it would cancel the report series, which has run since 2003, dismaying investors who rely on it to help them assess country risk.

The U.S. Treasury Department, which manages the dominant U.S. shareholdings in the IMF and the World Bank, said it was analysing what it called the report's "serious findings".

Officials from Japan, another key donor to both institutions, were talking to counterparts in other countries about the report's findings, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The report comes nearly two years after Georgieva, who is Bulgarian, took over as IMF chief, shortly before the biggest global economic crisis in the Fund's 76-year history, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Leigh Thomas


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aPandemic inflicts off-pitch losses on soccer giants Man Utd, Juventus
RE
10:00aIMF chief in spotlight after China rigging report
RE
09:54aNigeria's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 11.5%
RE
09:49aWhite House warns hitting debt limit could cause recession
RE
09:49aUN faces $100 trln shortfall in fight against climate change, inequality - report
RE
09:45aOil holds above $75 as storm-hit U.S. supply returns slowly
RE
09:42aNovember? December? Fed's 'taper' timeline tied to volatile jobs data
RE
09:41aCanadian dollar clings to weekly gain as China injects liquidity
RE
09:38aToronto stocks open lower as energy, gold stocks weigh
RE
09:37aU.S. sanctions several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities over Iran -website
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
4With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
5Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..

HOT NEWS