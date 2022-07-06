IMF chief says 'cannot rule out' possible global recession

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.

The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April. The global economy expanded by 6.1% in 2021.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Andrea Shalal