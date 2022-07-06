Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief says 'cannot rule out' possible global recession

07/06/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IMF chief Georgieva visits Congo

(Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the fund would downgrade in coming weeks its 2022 forecast for 3.6% global economic growth for the third time this year, adding that IMF economists were still finalizing the new numbers.

The IMF is expected to release its updated forecast for 2022 and 2023 in late July, after slashing its forecast by nearly a full percentage point in April. The global economy expanded by 6.1% in 2021.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pFDA to allow global baby formula makers to sell in U.S. past shortages
RE
02:27pIMF chief says 'cannot rule out' possible global recession
RE
02:26pWall Street dips after Fed minutes published
RE
02:26pFactbox-Crypto lenders run into difficulties
RE
02:23pADP suspends release of U.S. private employment reports through summer
RE
02:22pU.S. SEC to vote on July 13 to adopt proxy rules that undo Trump-era condition
RE
02:21pImf's georgieva says imf will downgrade previous forecast for 3.…
RE
02:21pImf's georgieva says global economic outlook has 'darkened signi…
RE
02:21pImf managing director georgieva says can't rule out possible glo…
RE
02:14pIrish coalition government to lose formal majority in parliament -lawmaker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
2France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
5European shares climb as Norway oil strike ends

HOT NEWS