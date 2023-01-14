Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

IMF chief to visit Rwanda during visit to Africa -sources

01/14/2023 | 02:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz meets with representatives of international financial and economic organizations in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva will visit Rwanda later this month after traveling to Zambia, three sources familiar with the plans said on Friday.

Georgieva on Thursday said she would visit Zambia the week after next, but her visit to Rwanda has not been previously reported. Georgieva will travel to Africa after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

The IMF had no immediate comment.

Rwanda was the first African country to receive IMF funding under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust. The IMF in October reached a staff-level agreement with Rwanda on a 36-month financing package valued at $310 million.

At the time, the IMF said the funding would help the country move forward with its economic reforms and build resilience against climate change.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.58% 495.03 Real-time Quote.6.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.19% 165.06 Real-time Quote.7.06%
