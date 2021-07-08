Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief upbeat on growth prospects in central and eastern Europe

07/08/2021 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a news conference in Washington

SOFIA (Reuters) - The economies of countries in central and eastern Europe will grow at a faster rate than those in western Europe in the next few years, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

She told a summit of the Three Seas Initiative, which brings together 12 European Union member states that are mainly in central and eastern Europe and the Baltics, that the countries' combined GDP should this year return to the level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We expect that the year 2021 would be when the region will reach its 2019 level of GDP, ahead of many others in the world," she said in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The Three Seas Initiative takes its name from the three seas that border the region -- the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas. It groups Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Its annual summit is aimed at boosting economic, energy, transport and digital ties.

Georgieva said the economies of the countries in the group shrank last year by around 4% on average - about half the amount in western Europe - during the pandemic.

She said she expected about 1.2% higher annual economic growth in the countries in the Three Seas Initiative than in their western neighbours between now and 2025.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Catherine Evans and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10a15 more U.S. states reach settlement in OxyContin maker Purdue bankruptcy
RE
11:10aHong Kong's Next Digital says CEO, CFO resign
RE
11:00aECB tweaks inflation target, bolsters climate role
RE
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Ethereum ETFs register best performance over last week
TI
10:54aCOMMERZBANK  : Reactions to ECB's strategy review
RE
10:50aIMF chief upbeat on growth prospects in central and eastern Europe
RE
10:40aDow Jones Industrial Average : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
RE
10:31aSen. Warren warns of cryptocurrency risks, presses SEC on oversight authority
RE
10:31aBeyond Meat brings back alt-meat chicken offering with launch of tenders
RE
10:31aCybersecurity Leaders Seek Solutions for Ransomware, Zero Trust in Great Plains Region
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS