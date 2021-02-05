Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief warns of stability risks, urges more help for low-income countries

02/05/2021 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrives for a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the IMF on Friday urged advanced economies to provide more resources to low-income countries, warning that an emerging "Great Divergence" in global growth that could risk stability and trigger social unrest for years to come.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters that 50% of developing countries were at risk of falling further behind, which raised concerns about stability and social unrest.

To avert bigger problems, she said rich countries and international institutions should chip in more. But heavily indebted poor countries should also seek debt restructuring sooner rather than later, and needed to boost conditions for greater growth, she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aTerm Sheet T Bill 91 days due May 2021
PU
09:39aTerm Sheet T Bill 182 days due August 2021
PU
09:39aBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due November 2021
PU
09:34aFDA approves Bristol-Myers' gene therapy for white blood cell cancer
RE
09:32aOil rises 1%, hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ output cuts
RE
09:31aMICROSOFT : Sophisticated cybersecurity threats like Solorigate demand collaborative, global response
PU
09:30aWorld shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains
RE
09:22aCOVID SCIENCE-New DARPin drugs show promise, "good" cholesterol tied to lower risk
RE
09:21aJudge rejects Whole Foods employees' claims over Black Lives Matter face masks
RE
09:20aCanada's COVID rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say industry officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3'To the moon' or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock's rollercoaster
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Upbeat on Overall Outlook But Warns on Fixed-Income Slowdown -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ