Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF chief worried about middle-income countries; urges expanded definition of 'vulnerable'

04/07/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IMF news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said she would discuss with IMF members whether they back offering low- and no-interest financing to middle-income countries hit hard by the pandemic, not just the poorest countries.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was concerned about tourism-dependent and other middle-income countries that had weaker fundamentals and high-debt levels, even before the pandemic, and generally backed adoption of a broader definition of what makes a country "vulnerable."

The IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust can currently only lend to the poorest countries, which limits the ability of developing countries with higher income levels to get low- or zero-interest loans from the IMF.

The United Nations and other institutions have urged the Group of 20 major economies to expand a freeze in payments on official bilateral debt and a new common framework for debt treatments to include such countries, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic and its economic fallout.

G20 finance officials on Wednesday backed a $650 billion expansion of the IMF's emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, which richer IMF members will be able to loan to the IMF's PRGT to help the poorest countries.

Georgieva said the IMF expected to finish work on a formal proposal for the $650 billion SDR allocation by mid-June, and was also working on ways for IMF member to lend their reserves to help poor countries.

She said it was "realistic" that members could access the expanded reserves by mid-August, but declined to estimate how many SDRs would likely be shared by richer countries.

While IMF members can already lend excess SDRs to the IMF's PRGT facility, there is no formal IMF mechanism in place to facilitate loans to help middle-income countries.

Georgieva said the issue was raised during Wednesday's G20 meeting, noting a call by Mexico and Argentina for greater debt relief for middle-income countries.

She said there were other ways to support middle-income countries, but she would discuss with members the possibility of opening concessional financing terms to them as well.

Georgieva said her personal view was that the international community should expand its view of "vulnerability" beyond simply income levels to include climate shocks.

"The international community should look into other factors for vulnerability, as we think of appropriate ways to support developing countries, and that discussion is going to be quite intensively going on over the next months," she said.

While Argentina and Mexico warned of a possible looming debt crisis, the IMF chief said she did not expect a systemic debt crisis at the current time, but the Fund would remain watchful.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.14% 109.7033 Delayed Quote.5.85%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.05% 92.33 Delayed Quote.9.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM  : Update on the Moran Lake Uranium and Vanadium Project in Labrador
PU
02:32pKerry spoke with India's Modi about mobilizing finance for shift to clean energy
RE
02:32pUber dangles higher pay to lure U.S. drivers back, but warns it will not last
RE
02:30pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION  : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $2.5 Million to Support Business Retention and Expansion Efforts in Barboursville, West Virginia
PU
02:26pCommerce chief Raimondo says there is room for compromise on Biden tax proposal
RE
02:26pAMAZON COM  : Biden will press U.S. companies to pay 'acceptable' level of tax
RE
02:25pBrazilians withdraw record $5 bln from bank savings in first quarter
RE
02:24pSDRs and debt holidays still just a band-aid for debt-hobbled countries
RE
02:19pOxford university statement on ema/mhra blood clotting review (corrects typo in oxford)
RE
02:15pCanadian pipeline companies sees natgas opportunities in shift to green energy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
5Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ