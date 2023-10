MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Sunday said it was closely monitoring developments in Israel and Gaza, and it was too early to assess any economic impact.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life. We are monitoring this concerning situation closely," an IMF spokesperson said, adding that it was too early to say anything about the economic consequences.

