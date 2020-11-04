IMF directors urge tax reform in Mexico once economy stabilizes

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mexico should enact tax
reform once a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold
to boost the country's ailing economy, according to
recommendations outlined by International Monetary Fund (IMF)
directors in a central bank statement on Wednesday.
The Washington-based IMF proposed a tax reform to support
spending in the medium-term. Mexican President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador has resisted raising taxes, although his
administration has made efforts to increase tax collection and
enforcement.
"Directors generally saw the need for announcement of a
credible medium-term tax reform, to be implemented once the
recovery is underway, to bolster the space for providing
near-term support, close fiscal gaps, lower public debt and
finance needed investment and social spending," the IMF said.
Despite coming from the political left, Lopez Obrador has
kept a tight lid on spending and borrowing during his two years
in office.
The IMF pointed out that Mexico's economy is expected to
decline by 9% this year due to fallout from the pandemic.
IMF's directors "recommended broadening the tax base,
raising subnational taxes, and reducing VAT gaps while
strengthening social safety nets."
The government should also prioritize public spending to
promote inclusive growth, the IMF said, in addition to making
full use of an energy sector opening to private capital that
Lopez Obrador has consistently resisted.
Some IMF directors said there may be scope for further
monetary policy support by Mexico's central bank, while
safeguarding financial stability.
The Bank of Mexico has cut its benchmark interest rate for
11 consecutive monetary policy meetings since August 2019 in a
bid to stimulate an economy that was already in recession before
the pandemic.
