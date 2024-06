WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund disbursed $515 million to Costa Rica on Friday after the completion of two reviews, the IMF said in a statement.

The completion of the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility made available some $272 million while another $243 million were disbursed in support of Costa Rica's climate change agenda, the IMF said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)