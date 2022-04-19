IMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward -Reuters interview

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund's new chief economist said on Tuesday he is concerned about
increasing signals that inflation expectations are on the rise
and may become entrenched at elevated levels, prompting more
aggressive monetary policy tightening in advanced economies.
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who started transitioning to the
IMF's economic counsellor role in January, told Reuters in an
interview that the war in Ukraine, which is causing energy and
food prices to spike, may damage expectations for decades-high
inflation to start to subside this year.
A "very, very tight labor market" in the United States is
increasing demands for wage increases to "catch up" with higher
prices that could help entrench inflationary expectations, the
French-born former University of California-Berkeley economist
said.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington;
Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)