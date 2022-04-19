IMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward -Reuters interview

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who started transitioning to the IMF's economic counsellor role in January, told Reuters in an interview that the war in Ukraine, which is causing energy and food prices to spike, may damage expectations for decades-high inflation to start to subside this year.

A "very, very tight labor market" in the United States is increasing demands for wage increases to "catch up" with higher prices that could help entrench inflationary expectations, the French-born former University of California-Berkeley economist said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal