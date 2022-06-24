Log in
News: Latest News
IMF executive board approves first review of Argentina program -source

06/24/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
Senate debates the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires

(Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved on Friday the first review of its $44 billion Extended Fund Facility for Argentina, a source familiar with the matter said.

The approval allows for the disbursement of about $4 billion.

The IMF announced on June 8 that it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with authorities in Argentina - the fund's biggest debtor. It said at the time that "all quantitative program targets" for the first quarter of the year had been met.

Neither the IMF nor Argentine authorities immediately replied to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario in London; additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jorgelina do Rosario


© Reuters 2022
