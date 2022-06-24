IMF executive board approves first review of Argentina program -source

The approval allows for the disbursement of about $4 billion.

The IMF announced on June 8 that it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with authorities in Argentina - the fund's biggest debtor. It said at the time that "all quantitative program targets" for the first quarter of the year had been met.

Neither the IMF nor Argentine authorities immediately replied to requests for comment.

By Jorgelina do Rosario