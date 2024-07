July 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board concluded its third review of Serbia's stand-by arrangement and gave Belgrade access to about 400 million euros ($433.6 million), the fund said on Monday.

"Serbia continues to recover well from the recent energy crisis, supported by the authorities' strong performance under the stand-by arrangement," IMF official Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)