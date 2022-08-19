IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said it
will need "adequate assurances" from Sri Lanka's creditors for a
new program as it prepares a visit to Colombo later this month.
The goal of the visit is to make progress on a staff-level
agreement for an aid package "in the near term," to help the
island nation weather a severe economic crisis, the IMF said on
Friday.
Staff from the global lender will be in Colombo from August
24 to 31, the IMF said.
"Because Sri Lanka’s public debt is assessed as
unsustainable, approval by the IMF Executive Board of the
Extended Fund Facility program would require adequate assurances
by Sri Lanka’s creditors that debt sustainability will be
restored," the IMF said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Sri Lanka will ask Japan
to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations,
including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt
restructuring.
The loan package being negotiated with the IMF is for
between $2 billion and $3 billion according to President Ranil
Wickremesinghe, who said he would present an interim budget in
September focusing on fiscal consolidation measures agreed with
the IMF.
The country of 22 million people is facing its most severe
financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948,
resulting from the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and
economic mismanagement.
Ordinary Sri Lankans have been battling shortages for months
amid crippling inflation and a devalued currency, stoking
unprecedented mass protests. Thousands of people stormed the
colonial-era presidential residence in Colombo, the commercial
capital, in early July.
Sri Lanka's total bilateral debt earlier this year was
estimated at $6.2 billion as of the end of 2020 by the IMF. It
also has $14 billion of international sovereign bond debt.
(Reporting By Rodrigo Campos and Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Deepa Babington)