WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will provide Papua New Guinea with immediate access to about $125 million, the IMF said in a statement on Friday following its executive board's second review that cited "authorities' strong commitment to reforms."

"The program will continue to support Papua New Guinea’s reform agenda, help protect the vulnerable and foster inclusive growth, with a focus maintained on strengthening debt sustainability, alleviating FX shortages, and enhancing governance and anti-corruption frameworks," the IMF wrote. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)